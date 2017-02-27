Browns release wide receiver Andrew Hawkins

"As of today, I am officially a former Cleveland Brown." — @hawk pic.twitter.com/b0iGEv0lmL — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 27, 2017

The Browns released wide receiver and respected veteran leader Andrew Hawkins, the team announced Monday.

Hawkins discussed the move and thanked the Browns in a video (posted at top) on Uninterrupted.com.

Hawkins spent the past three seasons with the Browns after joining the franchise as a restricted free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014.

He appeared in 39 games with the Browns and tallied 123 receptions for 1,424 yards and five touchdowns. He had 33 catches for 324 yards and tied for second on the team with three touchdown receptions last season.

Hawkins, 30, had one season left on his contract. He was scheduled to make $1.8 million in 2017.

With the departure of Hawkins, the Browns' need for a veteran receiver is even more urgent than it was before.

"Andrew Hawkins was a great asset to the organization in his three seasons with our team," head of football operations Sashi Brown said in a news release. "He was an outstanding example to our young players both on and off the field. The well-intended work he did in the Cleveland community was greatly appreciated and the respect he earned throughout our league for never being afraid to responsibly create an educated dialogue around a societal issue is commendable. I’m not sure where Andrew’s next stop will be but his history shows that whatever he sets his mind to accomplish, success is sure to follow."

"It's tough to say goodbye to men like Hawk, that have done everything you've asked of them and gone above and beyond when it comes to leadership,” coach Hue Jackson said in the release. "Hawk was a rock for us last season. He kept our locker room together and led by example as he gave everything he had on the field. Our young players are going to be better players and better people because of the time they spent with Andrew Hawkins."

"I'm so grateful for my time in Cleveland, I will never forget my first tryout as a Brown back in 2008, praying for the opportunity to wear the Orange and Brown on Sundays," Hawkins said in the release. "Thank you to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who have been both incredible owners and role models throughout my time here and I'm forever grateful for the opportunity they granted me. Thank you to Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson, who have supported me both on and off the field and will continue to be mentors to me for years to come. Thank you to my incredible teammates for allowing me the opportunity to be one of your captains, it was an honor to battle with you, week in and week out. And lastly, thank you Cleveland Browns fans, you are one of the best fanbases in all of the world, and the support you've given my family and I the last three seasons will not soon be forgotten. Your support and your passion is what drives this city and I can't wait to one day celebrate a Cleveland Browns Championship with all of you. No matter where I play next, I will always be part of the Browns family."