Browns rookie Caleb Brantley won't be charged in battery case, state attorney's office announces

Browns rookie defensive tackle Caleb Brantley won't be charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from allegations he punched a woman in the face April 13 in Gainesville, Fla.

The state attorney's office in Gainesville made the announcement Wednesday with the following news release:

"On April 17, 2017, the Gainesville Police Department filed a sworn complaint with the Office of the State Attorney regarding the alleged commission of a misdemeanor battery by Caleb Brantley against a young woman at a bar near the University of Florida campus several days earlier. A sworn complaint is not an arrest but rather brings potential charges to the State Attorney for a review as to their legal sufficiency and a determination as to whether further action is appropriate. Having reviewed the matter, including interviewing the alleged victim and multiple other witnesses, it is apparent that there is no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified, and the sworn complaint is therefore being dismissed. Because of the notoriety involved in this matter, this statement is being provided to outline the reasons for that decision.

"First, the alleged victim, who had been drinking heavily despite being underaged and was initially un-cooperative and denied having even been assaulted, has little to no memory of anything involved in the incident and cannot provide any credible testimony upon which a prosecution could go forward. Second, witnesses on her behalf had been drinking as well and have provided internally contradictory testimony that calls into serious question the accuracy of what they say. Third, that testimony is significantly contradicted by the statement of Brantley, witnesses on his behalf, and most importantly an apparently neutral witness who supports Brantley's version of events. Fourth, reports of a significant injury to the alleged victim are inaccurate and any injury she sustained is relatively minor and inconsistent with any great force having been used against her. In essence, the facts suggest that the alleged victim's friends engaged Brantley in an unpleasant verbal exchange, during which the alleged victim began to physically punch or assault Brantley, causing him to shove her away. It is legally clear that under Florida's Stand Your Ground law Brantley had the legal right to defend himself by pushing away someone who was punching and assaulting him. While it may not be popularly approved of or morally appropriate, that the alleged victim is a female of smaller stature than he does not change that.

"Under these circumstances, there is a clear lack of evidence to prove guilt of any criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt, as required by law, and without that degree of proof it would be wholly inappropriate for any charges to be filed. While it was legally appropriate for GPD to initiate the sworn complain, any criminal charges beyond that would be subject to dismissal by the court as legally unsustainable. The matter is accordingly closed."

The Browns gambled by drafting Brantley in the sixth round (No. 185 overall) out of the University of Florida on April 29. Many draft analysts believe he would have been picked in the second round if the allegations hadn't been made.

"Based on our information, we understood there was a reasonable chance that the charges would be dismissed," Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement. "As we have previously discussed, the allegations made regarding the incident were not something we take lightly. Caleb understands that we have an expectation and standard for every member of our organization. He’s a talented-young man with a great opportunity in front of him. Caleb must grow as a person from this situation. He is now able to move forward and focus on earning a spot on this roster."

Brantley vowed to prove himself on and off the field after the battery complaint was dropped.

"I'm grateful for today’s ruling," Brantley said in a statement. "I won’t take the opportunity the Browns have given me for granted, and now I can shift all my focus on working hard to make this football team while also showing my teammates, coaches, the organization and this community the type of person I really am."

Amy Osteryoung, one of Brantley's attorneys, said the following in a statement: "It is obvious that the State Attorney’s Office did a thorough investigation into this case. It should be equally apparent that we agree with his decision. I spoke with Mr. Brantley and he is both relieved and thankful this investigation has concluded. He is looking forward to beginning the next chapter in his life with the Cleveland Browns."