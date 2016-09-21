Browns rookie receiver Corey Coleman breaks hand in practice

Browns rookie receiver Corey Coleman is coming off his first 100-yard game, but coach Hue Jackson still wants more from the 15th overall pick.

"There is another level for Corey Coleman, and I expect him to get there ... fast," Jackson said after practice Wednesday.

Another level might have to wait. Coleman suffered a broken hand in practice Wednesday, the Browns confirmed. Coleman was not on the post-practice injury report.

In Sunday's 25-20 home-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Coleman was targeted eight times and caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

"Keep doing that for me baby, and we are right on," Jackson said, laughing.

Going into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Coleman is averaging 24.7 yards per catch. He's tied for the team lead with seven receptions, including 58- and 47-yard gains.