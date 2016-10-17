Browns safety Jordan Poyer remains hospitalized with lacerated kidney that could end his season

Browns starting free safety Jordan Poyer remains hospitalized for observation after suffering a lacerated kidney that could end his season, coach Hue Jackson said Monday.

"I think obviously a kidney is a serious thing," Jackson said. "I hope we can [get Poyer back this season], but if we don’t, I do understand that too because that’s something that’s very serious."

Jackson said he has exchanged texts with Poyer and hopes he'll be released from the hospital soon.

"I know he wants to be back with his teammates, battling with those guys," Jackson said. "Like most of our players do, they feel like when they’re not around these guys like they’re letting them down. He’s not. He took a major hit. Obviously that’s going to take some time for him to heal from."

As Poyer ran down the field to cover a punt Sunday in a 28-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans, running back Antonio Andrews blasted him with a devastating blow to the midsection, chest and face mask.

Poyer remained on the ground for several minutes after absorbing the hit with 6:33 left in the second quarter. He eventually walked to the sideline with medical personnel. They checked him for a concussion, carted him off the field from the sideline and took him to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital before halftime.

He stayed in the hospital overnight. Jackson said he doesn't know whether Poyer suffered a concussion.

Jackson said Poyer has been in high spirits when they have communicated.

"He was playing good, too," Jackson said. "And he had probably in my opinion one of his best weeks of practice, and I think he was looking to have a tremendous game and that’s a blow for is because he’s one of our better players. But we want to wish him well, a speedy recovery."

Andrews was penalized for an illegal blindside block, but Jackson didn't criticize him for the delivering the devastating hit.

"It’s football," Jackson said. "You have an assignment. You have a guy to block and the guy’s clearly in your sights and you see him. ... I don’t [think] the player was intentionally trying to hurt him. I think he was trying to do his job, which was block him, and he did. He blocked him. He might’ve led with his head a little bit, but that’s what he got flagged for. That’s part of this game."

Jackson provided several other injury updates.

Starting wide receiver Terrelle Pryor suffered a hamstring injury against the Titans.

"We’ll see how he goes through the week," Jackson said. "Hopefully that’s not a big issue. But we’ll work on that."

Cornerback Marcus Burley has a hamstring injury that will force him to miss some time, Jackson said.

Jackson said the Browns hope tight end Randall Telfer (right high-ankle sprain) and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper (shoulder) can return to practice this week and play Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman (broken right hand) hasn't been cleared to practice yet, Jackson said.

Jackson said the statuses of quarterbacks Josh McCown (fractured left collarbone) and Robert Griffin III (fractured left shoulder, on injured reserve) remain unchanged.