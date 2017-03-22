Browns' search for safety continues as Bradley McDougald reportedly strikes deal with Seahawks

The Browns are still seeking help at safety after another one declined to join them in free agency.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting safety Bradley McDougald struck a one-year, $2 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network reported.

McDougald, who's from the Columbus area, visited the Seahawks last week. He also visited the Browns on Monday.

Then he chose the Seahawks' offer instead of the Browns' offer, even though he'll presumably be a backup behind standout safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas in Seattle and would have been a virtual lock to start for the Browns.

The Browns also pursued former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson when free agency kicked off two weeks ago. But Jefferson told the Monday Morning Quarterback website he signed with the Baltimore Ravens despite the Browns and New York Jets offering him $1.5 million more per season than the Ravens did.

So the Browns won't be able to remove their help wanted sign at safety yet.

Their lack of stability at the position was perfectly illustrated last season when they started five players there. One of them, Jordan Poyer, signed with the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.