Browns season review news conference: Highlights from Hue Jackson, Sashi Brown and Paul DePodesta

The bigwigs of the Browns -- coach Hue Jackson, head of football operations Sashi Brown and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta -- held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the state of the team after it finished the 2016 season with a record of 1-15.

Below are some highlights.

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he said goodbye to team today, nobody likes the record by any stretch, but he truly believes foundation is set — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he's totally in lock-step with Sashi Brown and Paul DePodesta in getting team fixed — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he watched a team that fought extremely hard yesterday, that's never been issue, fight hard, need to fight smart — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he met with each player today, wanted them to feel good walking out of here about tremendous plan moving forward — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said record disappointing, we appreciate support of fans, feel terrible for fans because of results — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said 2016 was "a painful season." Not at all fun to go through, not meeting our expectations. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta was struck by players' optimism today about the future and he shares it. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta: These builds are not easy and they take time to do right — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said the franchise found the right coach in Hue Jackson — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said there's a belief within our building that we're heading in the right direction — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said "no we don't" see the need to add anybody to player personnel department — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said we haven't established "the guy" at QB, so we're going to look at all options in offseason — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta on trading No. 2, passing on Wentz: Felt best decision for us at time, happy with what we got — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said they have not made any decisions on roster transactions, including whether RG3 will be brought back — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said organization will work collaboratively on picking QB — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said we're positioned well in offseason, we've got a lot of work to do, we'll be hard at work — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said I hope this is a big offseason for us, we've positioned ourselves well — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said our plan on Terrelle Pryor, Jamie Collins is to extend their contracts without using franchise tag — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on if he's going to make changes to coaching staff: I'm going to look at it all. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on QB: The guy's got to be able to win. We'll build it w/ guy w/ that mindset. We're not sure he's not on our team. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said learning curve has been steep for him past 12 months, has learned a lot, still has a lot — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he's very comfortable with front office and the fact there are no plans to add to it, reiterated they have plan — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said we do have pieces, we do have guys that can play in AFC North, we just need more of them — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said we want to take aggressive shots to add talent whether it's free agency, trade deadline or in draft — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said hard to put timeline on rebuild, lots of examples of major turnarounds, we got foundation — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said more than 25% of our snaps during 2016 season were taken by rookies — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said it's huge piece to find out answer at QB — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said they don't know QB of future isn't on roster now — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said Corey Coleman, Emmanuel Ogbah, Carl Nassib, Cody Kessler showed why we drafted them — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said it's too early to tell how 2016 draft class will pan out, but we're pleased with them, think a lot are on way — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said we're going to find a QB here that's going to come play winning, championship football — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said obviously we're 1-15, maybe everything would say we don't have our QB yet, but I want to evaluate guys we have — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said re-signing Terrelle Pryor, Jamie Collins is a priority for us — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson: "We're not going 1-15 next year. You guys can write it." — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said you never love when you develop players who go on and have success elsewhere — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said they rolled over all the salary cap room — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 2, 2017