Browns sign center Austin Reiter off Washington's practice squad

The Browns signed center Austin Reiter off Washington's practice squad Tuesday, his agent Nodirbek Talipov confirmed.

Reiter will add depth at center while starter Cameron Erving recovers from a bruised lung suffered in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Washington Post first reported the news.

The Browns have yet to announce the move or the corresponding transaction they must make to clear a spot on the 53-man roster.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday veteran John Greco will move from right guard to center in the starting lineup while Erving is sidelined. Backup Alvin Bailey will fill Greco’s usual spot at right guard.

Greco was the only healthy O-lineman with experience at center on the roster, so Jackson said the team would likely add depth. Reiter will provide it.

Reiter, 24, has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. Washington drafted him in the seventh round last year out of the University of South Florida. Reiter, 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, spent last season on Washington's practice squad and began this season on it, too.