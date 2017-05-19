Browns sign DT Caleb Brantley to rookie deal two days after battery complaint against him dismissed

The Browns signed defensive tackle Caleb Brantley to his four-year rookie contract Friday.

Brantley joined the team April 29 as a controversial sixth-round draft pick because he had been accused of punching a woman in the face 16 days earlier, but the state attorney's office in Gainesville, Fla., announced Wednesday a misdemeanor battery complaint against him had been dismissed and the case had been closed.

"Having reviewed the matter, including interviewing the alleged victim and multiple other witnesses, it is apparent that there is no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified, and the sworn complaint is therefore being dismissed," the state attorney’s office said in a news release.

Many draft analysts projected Brantley to be selected in the second round if the allegations hadn't surfaced.

Brantley played in 38 games in three seasons at the University of Florida and racked up 81 tackles with 20 for loss and 5.5 sacks.

The Browns have signed seven of the 10 players they drafted last month: Brantley, defensive end Myles Garrett (first round), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (third), cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth), offensive tackle Rod Johnson (fifth), kicker Zane Gonzalez (seventh) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh).

They have yet to sign strong safety Jabrill Peppers (first round), tight end David Njoku (first) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (second).