Browns sign kicker Brett Maher

The Browns added competition for incumbent kicker Cody Parkey by signing Brett Maher on Monday.

Maher spent the past three seasons in the Canadian Football League, playing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He made 41-of-50 field goals last season for Hamilton.

Maher, 27, has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent from Nebraska in 2013 and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys.

Parkey, 25, made 20-of-25 field goals and 20-of-21 extra points last season for the Browns.