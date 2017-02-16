Browns sign long snapper Charley Hughlett to six-year contract extension

The Browns signed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract extension on Thursday.

"I am super excited," Hughlett said in a news release. "I couldn’t be happier to be here. My wife and I are happy to call Cleveland our home. I can’t wait to start getting things turned around."

The new deal makes Hughlett the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL, his agent Brett Tessler said without providing financial terms.

According to Spotrac.com, Beau Brinkley of the Tennessee Titans was previously the league's highest-paid long snapper with an average annual salary of $1.15 million.

Hughlett, 26, had been scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason until the Browns secured him through the 2022 season.

Hughlett has handled all of the Browns' long-snapping duties in each of the past two seasons. He also has compiled nine tackles on special teams, including five last season.

The Browns signed Hughlett to their active roster on Dec. 24, 2014.