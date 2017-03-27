Browns sign offensive lineman Matt McCants

The Browns signed offensive lineman Matt McCants on Monday.

McCants, 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, will enter his fifth NFL season in the fall.

Drafted by the New York Giants in 2012 in the sixth round out of Alabama-Birmingham, McCants has appeared in 30 career games with three starts, all as a rookie.

McCants, 27, was waived by the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 26 during his fourth season with them. The Browns claimed him off waivers from the Raiders two days later but cut him Dec. 9. He finished last season by appearing in two games with the Chicago Bears, who claimed him off waivers from the Browns.