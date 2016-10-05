Browns sign OL Anthony Fabiano to active roster, waive DL Gabe Wright

The Browns announced several roster moves Wednesday morning.

The team signed offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano to the active roster and waived defensive lineman Gabe Wright. It also signed tight end E.J. Bibbs and offensive lineman Michael Liedtke to the practice squad.

Here’s the news release from the team:

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have signed OL Anthony Fabiano to their active roster from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived DL Gabe Wright.

In addition, the team signed TE E.J. Bibbs and OL Michael Liedtke (pronounced LID-kee) to the practice squad.

Fabiano is a 6-3, 303 pound rookie out of Harvard. Originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, he was waived on Aug. 29 and has spent the first four weeks of the season the Browns’ practice squad. A native of Wakefield, Mass., Fabiano graduated from Wakefield High School.

Bibbs is 6-2, 258 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Iowa State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he appeared in seven games last season and had one reception for seven yards. He was waived this year on Aug. 29. A native of Chicago, Ill., Bibbs graduated from Bogan High School.

Liedtke is 6-3, 305 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Illinois State. Originally signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he spent part of his rookie season on the Dolphins’ practice squad and the 2016 preseason with the Jets. A native of Woodstock, Ill., Liedtke graduated from Woodstock High School.

Wright spent the first two weeks of the season on the club’s practice squad and appeared in the past