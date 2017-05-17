All CATEGORIES
Browns sign seventh-round draft pick Zane Gonzalez to rookie contract

By Nate Ulrich Published: May 17, 2017

The Browns signed seventh-round draft pick Zane Gonzalez to his four-year rookie contract Wednesday.

Gonzalez will compete with Cody Parkey this summer during training camp and the preseason for the team's kicking job.

Last season, Gonzalez made 23-of-25 field goals, became a unanimous first-team All-American and won the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation's top kicker. He finished his career at Arizona State as the FBS all-time leader in field goals made (96) and points by a kicker (494).

Of the 10 players selected by the Browns last month, four are under contract: Gonzalez, Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round), Florida State offensive tackle Rod Johnson (fifth) and N.C. State running back Matthew Dayes (seventh).

