Browns sign Terrence Magee, waive fellow running back Darius Jackson with injury designation

The Browns signed Terrence Magee and waived fellow running back Darius Jackson with an injury designation on Thursday.

Jackson suffered a knee injury.

Magee, 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds, entered the NFL in 2015 when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana State, where he rushed for 1,330 career yards and 12 touchdowns.

He has appeared in six regular-season NFL games, rushing twice for 5 yards with the Ravens in 2015 and running three times for 12 yards with the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Magee, 24, spent seven on weeks on the Browns' practice squad last season before the Seahawks signed him to their active roster.

As an undrafted rookie from Eastern Michigan, Jackson was inactive with the Dallas Cowboys for 13 games last season before the Browns claimed him off waivers. He was inactive for all three of his games with the Browns.