Browns sprint to big advantage but lead 20-19 early in second half after Ravens rally

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Ravens 25, Browns 20: Big lead not enough for Browns in home opener

The Browns led the Baltimore Ravens 20-12 at halftime of Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium, but didn't have the momentum when both teams headed to the locker rooms for the break.

Their lead was cut to 20-19 early in the third quarter.

With quarterback Josh McCown starting in place of the injured Robert Griffin III, the Browns sprinted to a 20-0 lead.

The Ravens, though, scored 12 consecutive points and trimmed their deficit to eight with Justin Tucker's successful 52-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. Safety Eric Weddle intercepted McCown's overthrown pass intended for rookie wide receiver Rashard Higgins at the Ravens' 39 with 42 seconds left in the first half. Seven plays later, Tucker kicked the field goal.

McCown suffered a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury in the first quarter, but he didn't miss a snap.

The Browns scored on the game's opening possession when McCown connected with rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman for a 31-yard touchdown. On third-and-10, Coleman got behind cornerback Shareece Wright in the back of the end zone, caught the pass and kept his feet inbounds (the play survived a replay review) to record the first touchdown on his NFL career with 9:45 left in the first quarter.

The Browns converted all three third downs during the march after going 2-for-10 with Griffin commanding the offense last week in a 29-10, season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. When a broken collarbone ended McCown's 2015 season on Nov. 30, he led the NFL in third-down passing with a rating of 129.5.

Running back Isaiah Crowell allowed the Browns to extend their lead to 14-0 with 6:47 left in the opening quarter by rushing for an 85-yard touchdown on the first play of the offense's next possession. Crowell said Friday he expected to have a good game on the same day the Browns unveiled a statue immortalizing legendary running back Jim Brown outside the stadium. Crowell's run is the second-longest in franchise history and the longest ever surrendered by the Ravens.

Two plays later, Browns cornerback Joe Haden intercepted a pass Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco intended for wide receiver Steve Smith and returned it 9 yards to the Ravens' 27 with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

It didn't take long for the Browns to capitalize. McCown threw a short pass to Coleman, and the first-round draft pick stiff-armed cornerback Jimmy Smith on his way into the end zone.

The Browns took a 20-0 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter but gave up two points on the extra-point kick. Defensive end Lawrance Guy blocked Patrick Murray's attempt, and cornerback Tavon Young returned 63 yards for a score worth two points.

The Browns led by 18 points after one quarter. It was their largest lead after the first quarter since Dec. 3, 1961, when they led the Dallas Cowboys 21-0 after one quarter en route to a 38-17 win.

But the Ravens weren't intimidated.

They scored their first touchdown and trimmed their deficit to 20-9 with 1:15 left in the second quarter when Flacco connected with Wallace on a slant route for a 7-yard touchdown. Wallace gained inside position against Haden during the play, which came four plays after Haden nearly intercepted a deep ball on a go route to wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Then the Ravens started the second half with the ball and generated a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Flacco found Wallace wide open for a 17-yard touchdown pass, allowing Baltimore to trim its deficit to 20-19 with 12:17 left in the third quarter.