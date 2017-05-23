Browns starting running back Isaiah Crowell joins team for start of OTAs

The Crow did show.

Browns starting running back Isaiah Crowell joined the team Tuesday for its first practice of organized team activities.

Crowell had been absent from previous voluntary workouts this offseason, and the club had been coy about whether it expected him to attend OTAs, perhaps because it didn't know whether he would.

"Some people are going to be here. They need to be here. We’ll see," Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday during the team's golf outing when asked if Crowell would report for OTAs.

Crowell, 24, signed his second-round tender as a restricted free agent May 10. He's scheduled to make $2.746 million in 2017 and become an unrestricted free agent in March.

He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He started every game last season and rushed 198 times for a career-high 952 yards (4.8 average) and seven touchdowns to go along with 40 catches for 319 yards.