Browns tie Washington 17-17 at halftime after trailing 14-0

Cody Parkey made a 51-yard field goal with no time left in the second quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the halftime score 17-17 against Washington on Sunday at FedExField.

Not too shabby for the Browns after they trailed 14-0.

And not too shabby for Parkey, who's coming off a rough debut with the Browns. He missed three field goals last week in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins, including a 46-yard, game-winning attempt with time expired in regulation.

Washington struck right away during a dominant opening series and seized a 7-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Kirk Cousins capped the 12-play, 75-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed, who beat free safety Jordan Poyer to break free of coverage in the end zone. Cousins completed all seven of his passes for 52 yards as Washington avoided facing a third down during the march. Washington encountered second-and-15 at the Browns' 30, but running back Chris Thompson rushed for 20 yards and a first down.

After the Browns gained just one first down before their first possession stalled, Washington captured a 14-0 lead with 27 seconds left in the opening quarter. Reed beat inside linebacker Demario Davis in the back of the end zone and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cousins. Washington was aided during the eight-play, 80-yard drive by a 50-yard pass interference penalty called on Browns free safety Jordan Poyer as he defended a deep pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson during the first play of the series.

The Browns trimmed their deficit to 14-7 during the ensuing possession. Running back Isaiah Crowell capped the 12-yard, 81-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 9:33 left in the second quarter. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor beat cornerback Josh Norman's coverage with a comeback route and caught a 12-yard pass from rookie quarterback Cody Kessler on third-and-11 from the Browns' 46 to keep the drive alive.

Then Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor intercepted a pass Cousins intended for wide receiver Jamison Crowder and returned it 29 yards to Washington's 12.

Three plays later, Pryor beat the coverage of Norman and safety Will Blackmon to catch a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kessler in the end zone, allowing the Browns to tie the score 14-14 with 7:55 left in the second quarter. Pryor was penalized unsportsmanlike conduct because he used the ball as a prop during his touchdown celebration. He tossed the ball into the air as if he were imitating LeBron James' chalk toss.

Washington, though, fired back right away to recapture the lead. It gained 32 yards in nine plays to set up Dustin Hopkins' successful 49-yard field goal, which gave the home team a 17-14 edge with 2:29 left in the second quarter.

The Browns got the ball back and picked up 42 yards in six plays to set up Parkey's field goal at the end of the first half.