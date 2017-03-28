Browns to host Ohio State CB Gareon Conley on pre-draft visit same day QB Mitch Trubisky to work out

The Browns will host Ohio State cornerback and Massillon High School graduate Gareon Conley on an official pre-draft visit Friday at their headquarters, an NFL source told the Beacon Journal on Tuesday.

The organization will privately work out North Carolina quarterback and Mentor native Mitchell Trubisky the same day at its facility in Berea, another league source confirmed.

In addition to hosting as many as 30 prospects for official pre-draft visits and traveling throughout the country to conduct private workouts, the Browns invite prospects who grew up in the Cleveland area or played at local colleges to work out at their facility every year before the draft. Because Trubisky is from Mentor, he can work out for the Browns and visit them in one fell swoop on local prospects day without counting as one of their 30 official pre-draft visits.

Unlike Trubisky, Conley won't participate in the Browns' local prospect day by working out. Conley's meeting with the Browns will count as one of their 30 official pre-draft visits, a source said.

Conley strengthened his case to become a first-round pick April 27 with an outstanding workout at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Trubisky is a virtual lock to go in the first round.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings he has skipped quarterback pro days this offseason, including Trubisky's last week in Chapel Hill, N.C., because he values private workouts more.

The vast majority of draft prospects must work out for NFL teams on their college campuses. But Trubisky will be permitted under NFL rules to work out in Berea because he's considered local to Cleveland.

"I wish could have them all come [to Browns headquarters]," Jackson said. "It will be an advantage, if that's how we do it, to have him be there, to see exactly how we can do things. There's more you can do. There's more you can sell. There's more that you can find out, and that's an advantage to him at the end of the day. He's able to do that because of where he played high school football."