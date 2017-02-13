Browns to meet with Terrelle Pryor's representation this week about new deal, according to report

The Browns will meet with the representation of impending free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor this week regarding a contract extension, according to a report.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported Monday night the Browns are redoubling their efforts to re-sign Pryor with the meeting.

Pryor is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

Coach Hue Jackson made it clear Jan. 25 at the Senior Bowl that securing Pryor is a priority for the Browns this offseason.

"I know we’re working hard with all of our free agents," Jackson said when asked about Pryor's contract situation. "That’s a huge piece of what we’re doing. We’re trying to do everything we can to keep our players on our football team.

"I give a lot of kudos to [owners] Dee and Jimmy [Haslam] and [head of football operations] Sashi [Brown] and his crew as we continue to battle to make sure that we get our players done, and we want them all back if we can get them back."

Pryor, 27, has said a new contract needs to make sense for both sides, but he has also insisted he wants to remain with Jackson. On Jan. 2, Pryor said he told agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus he would like to stay with the Browns.

"It means a lot. I hope all of our players that are there want to be there,” Jackson said at the Senior Bowl. "That’s the kind of environment we try to create, but as he’s done, he’s got to do what he needs to do, and we hope it all works out. We’re working our tails off, I know that, to make things happen. So I think as long as our organization is putting its best foot forward, hopefully great things will happen for us."

The Browns retained linebacker Jamie Collins on Jan. 23 with a four-year, $50 million contract.

On Jan. 2, Brown said the organization wanted to bring back Collins and Pryor without using a franchise tag.

But should the Browns and Pryor's agents fail to agree to a long-term deal, the team could keep him off the open market and lock him up with a one-year contract by using its franchise tag on him for a projected cost of $15.8 million. Teams can designate franchise players from Wednesday to March 1.

In his first full season after switching from quarterback to wide receiver, Pryor led the Browns with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

Pryor played the final three games of this past season with a torn ligament in his right middle finger. He had surgery Jan. 4, rehabilitated with the Browns' medical staff and recently had his cast removed.