Browns to reduce season-ticket prices for 40 percent of FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns announced Wednesday season-ticket prices for 40 percent of the seats in FirstEnergy Stadium will decrease this year with the rest remaining the same.

Coming off the worse season in franchise history with a record of 1-15, the Browns are expected to rank either 31st or 32nd in the NFL for season-ticket prices per game this year. Prices won't be raised for the eighth time in the past nine years.

"We are incredibly grateful for the passion and support we receive from our fans and felt it was appropriate to adjust our ticket pricing at this time," Peter John-Baptiste, Browns vice president of communications, said in a news release. "We have decreased a significant percentage of ticket prices because it was the right thing to do for our fans."

Here is some more information the Browns provided in the release:

*Prices will remain the same for lower bowl and mezzanine seating, but more than 90 percent of the prices in the upper bowl will decrease by $5 to $15 per game depending on location.

*More than 50 percent of the prices in the Lake Club and BMW City Club will be reduced with the cost for sideline seats dropping and the cost for corner seats remaining the same.

*Prices for all premium locations -- Club 46, Cleveland Club, Draft Room and Kardiac Club -- will decrease.

*Season-ticket holders will be guaranteed the lowest prices for all nine home games in Cleveland, including two in the preseason. The Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings in London's Twickenham Stadium in Week 7 or Week 8, and season-ticket holders will have a special timeframe to access tickets to the game at a later date.

Information about pricing for single-game tickets will be announced later this offseason.

All tickets will be variably priced based on opponents and other factors with preseason games being the cheapest.

The Browns also sent the following letter from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to season-ticket holders:

Dear Season Ticket Member,

As always, thank you for your tremendous support. No one was happy with the results from last season, but we are continuing to work diligently to make marked improvements in 2017. We are eager to share this upcoming season with you and all of our fans, particularly during our home games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In addition to Coach Hue Jackson’s quality leadership, our personnel group has positioned us very well to increase the talent on our roster this offseason through multiple high draft picks and the ability to take an appropriately aggressive approach to free agency while retaining core players. While we have established these resources, we know we must execute in order to capitalize on the situation. After acquiring Jamie Collins in a trade, he became a priority for us this offseason, and we are excited to get him under contract for four more seasons. Those are the types of acquisitions we feel will move us closer to becoming a winning organization.

There is belief throughout our building in our team’s ability to be successful in those tasks, led by Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta and Coach Jackson, who have grown together and created a strong approach over the past year with our team. In addition to maintaining salary cap flexibility that is available to re-sign core players and in free agency, there is reason for excitement in having a significant opportunity in the 2017 NFL Draft with two first-round picks – No. 1 and No. 12 overall – and five selections in the top 65 since the draft serves as such a paramount pipeline as we form our team.

All of those areas are important each year to become consistently competitive in the NFL, but it is imperative that we make the most of those opportunities this offseason by adding high-quality players to our team, as well as continually developing the talent on our roster.

We are building a foundation that will help us be successful for years to come, and we take great responsibility in ensuring that we provide you with the winning team you deserve. We are committed to that goal, and thank you for your unmatched passion and loyalty as a Browns fan.

Thank you,

Dee and Jimmy Haslam