Browns trade middle linebacker Demario Davis to Jets for safety Calvin Pryor

The Browns sent middle linebacker Demario Davis back to the New York Jets on Thursday in a trade for safety Calvin Pryor.

Pryor, 24, was a first-round draft pick in 2014 (No. 18 overall) who has started 38 of the 44 games in which he has appeared the past three seasons. He has compiled 184 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a half sack. He started all 15 games in which he appeared last season and tallied 60 tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Pryor became expendable in April when the Jets drafted safeties in the first and second rounds -- Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall) and Marcus Maye (No. 39). ESPN reported the Jets had planned to cut Pryor, who recently angered some in the organization by skipping the first practice of organized team activities. When he showed up for the second practice, he had been demoted to the third-team defense.

The Jets reportedly tried to trade Pryor during the draft and later declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract.

"Calvin is a young-experienced safety that has upside," Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown said in a news release. "We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete."

Like Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick (No. 25 overall), Pryor is a strong safety, so defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is expected to be creative to get them both on the field. Peppers may play a linebacker role in certain packages while Pryor mans the strong safety position.

Ed Reynolds and Tyvis Powell are competing for the starting free safety job. But the Browns have said veteran cornerback Jason McCourty, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Cleveland two weeks ago, may move to free safety.

Davis, 28, left the Jets last year as a free agent by signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Browns. He played all 16 games last season as an inside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme used by former Browns coordinator Ray Horton and started 15 of them, finishing second on team with 99 tackles to go along with two sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He started every game for the Jets from 2013-15.

"Demario is a guy that we developed the utmost respect for in his time with our team, not only as a professional but also as a person," Brown said in the release. "We appreciate all he did for our organization in his time in Cleveland."

Davis had been penciled in as the starting middle linebacker in Williams' 4-3 base defense with Jamie Collins at strongside linebacker and Christian Kirksey at weakside linebacker. Williams employs a nickel or dime package most of the time, and like last season, Davis would have been the linebacker to come off the field in that situation, leaving Collins and Kirksey.

So the question is who'll receive more playing time when the Browns use three linebackers. Perhaps Peppers is the answer because he's considered a hybrid player. Special-teams ace Tank Carder would be among the other candidates.

Both Pryor and Davis will enter the final season of their contracts in the fall.

