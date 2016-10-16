Browns trail Titans 14-13 at halftime; safety Jordan Poyer taken to hospital

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Titans 28, Browns 26: Late rally falls short as Browns start 0-6 for first time since 1999 expansion season

The Browns trailed the Tennessee Titans 14-13 at halftime Sunday at Nissan Stadium after quarterback Cody Kessler and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor connected for a 7-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the second quarter.

Titans kicker Ryan Succop missed a 58-yard field goal wide right with no time left in first half.

There was bad news for the Browns in the first half, though.

Starting safety Jordan Poyer was taken to a local hospital to be further evaluated for a concussion and to have an injury to his abdomen examined as well. He had been evaluated for a concussion at the stadium.

Poyer absorbed a devastating hit to his chest and face mask from Titans running back Antonio Andrews while running down the field on punt coverage with 6:33 left in the second quarter. The blindside block drew a personal foul. Poyer was down on the field for several minutes before he walked to the sideline with medical personnel. Then he was carted off from the sideline.

After the hit occurred, the Titans went three-and-out.

The Browns took control at their 6-yard line, and Kessler orchestrated a nine-play, 94-yard scoring drive. The big spark came when he scrambled on second-and-5 from the Browns' 22-yard line and lofted a pass to rookie wide receiver Ricardo Louis for what would become a 42-yard gain on a catch-and-run.

On second-and-6 at the Titans' 7, Kessler threw the 7-yard touchdown pass into double coverage and to Pryor in the back of the end zone. Pryor gained position against cornerback Brice McCain just before the ball arrived, and safety Rashad Johnson nearly tipped the pass as he cut in front of Pryor.

The Titans struck right away with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive during their first possession. On third-and-goal, wide receiver Rishard Matthews beat cornerback Jamar Taylor and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to give the Titans a 7-0 lead with 10:37 left in the first quarter.

The Browns countered by trimming their deficit to 7-3 via Cody Parkey's successful 45-yard field goal with 8:47 left in the first quarter. Kessler and tight end Gary Barnidge connected for a 43-yard gain on the offense's first play, but the drive stalled a few plays later when Kessler's pass to Pryor on third-and-5 from the Titans' 27 was off target.

After the Titans went three-and-out, the Browns marched to the Titans' 22 with the help of a 39-yard pass interference penalty cornerback Jason McCourty drew as he guarded running back Duke Johnson on a go route. But on third-and-1 from the 22, defensive lineman Karl Klug blew through the Browns' offensive line and tackled running back Isaiah Crowell for a 5-yard loss. The Browns then settled for Parkey's 37-yard field goal and a 7-6 deficit with 2:08 left in the opening quarter.

The Titans' offense awakened again early in the second quarter. Browns rookie safety Derrick Kindred let wide receiver Kendall Wright run by him on a deep post route, then Wright made a diving catch and slid to the 1. A split-second later, Kindred hit Wright and knocked him into the end zone to complete the 48-yard touchdown, and the Titans seized a 14-6 lead with 11:51 left in the second quarter.