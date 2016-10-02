Browns tried to trade Josh Gordon as recently as last week, according to report

The Browns talked to other teams about trading Josh Gordon as recently as last week, ESPN reported Sunday, but those discussions came to a screeching halt when the troubled former All-Pro wide receiver announced Thursday he would enter inpatient rehabilitation.

The Browns ultimately plan to part with Gordon. On Sunday, he'll have been suspended for 31 of the past 36 games because of recurring violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Gordon's four-game suspension to begin this season had been scheduled to end Monday, but he obviously had a misstep or missteps that led him to rehab and derailed his comeback.

A source told Cleveland.com Gordon, 25, entered rehab because of an alcohol problem.

The Browns were seeking a first- or second-day draft pick for Gordon, according to ESPN, before any deal became unrealistic. The first, second and third rounds of the draft are held during its first two days. The new regime's trade talks regarding Gordon date back to this past summer.