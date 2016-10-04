Browns unlikely to sign center Bryan Stork after audition, add OL Mike Liedtke to practice squad

The Browns worked out former New England Patriots starting center Bryan Stork, but the team is unlikely to sign him, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

On Monday, coach Hue Jackson said the Browns would look to acquire help at center because starter Cameron Erving remains sidelined with the bruised lung he suffered Sept. 18 and Austin Reiter suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Sunday.

Meanwhile, right guard John Greco said he plans to play center Sunday against the Patriots. Alvin Bailey would likely fill at right guard. Jackson benched Bailey this past Sunday because the offensive lineman was arrested Sept. 26, but Jackson said Monday the punishment is over.

The Browns will sign O-lineman Mike Liedtke to their practice squad, his agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday on Twitter. Liedtke has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

Last year, Liedtke spent his time on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad exclusively at center. Liedtke, who started at left tackle and left guard at Illinois State, was waived by the New York Jets last month during cutdown day.