Browns veterans Andrew Hawkins, Josh McCown to participate in panel discussion about race relations

Wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and quarterback Josh McCown of the Browns will participate in a panel discussion about how professional sports can be used to help improve race relations, according to the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.

RISE and the NFL will present a Super Bowl town hall discussion titled, "From Protest to Progress: The Power of Sports to Improve Race Relations."

The event will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at Texas Southern University and will be broadcast live on SiriusXM’s Business Radio (Channel 111) powered by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Hawkins and McCown were among five NFL players who met with members of Congress in November in Washington, D.C., to discuss ways to improve relationships between law enforcement and black communities.

The veteran Browns players said continuing the conversation about race relations would be their next step.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin, Lions safety Glover Quin and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins made the trip to Capitol Hill with Hawkins and McCown and will participate in Friday's panel discussion.

Former Browns players Johnson Bademosi, a defensive back with the Lions, and Benjamin Watson, a tight end with the New Orleans Saints, are listed among the 14 panelists as well.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross founded RISE in 2015. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving race relations and driving social progress through sports.