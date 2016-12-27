All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Browns waive guard Jonathan Cooper with Alvin Bailey returning from suspension

By Nate Ulrich Published: December 27, 2016

The Browns waived former first-round draft pick Jonathan Cooper on Tuesday.

Cooper started the past three games at right guard in place of John Greco, who suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury Nov. 27 against the New York Giants.

Cooper, whom the Arizona Cardinals drafted seventh overall in 2013, appeared in five games with the Browns after they claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots on Oct. 10.

Alvin Bailey, who has started two games at right guard and three at left guard this season, will revert back to the Browns' active roster once his roster exemption expires Wednesday.

The NFL suspended Bailey for two games for violating its substance-abuse policy. He pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle impaired and was found guilty Nov. 3 in North Royalton Mayor's Court. The suspension was a result of the OVI.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes