All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Browns waive rookie inside linebacker Scooby Wright

By Nate Ulrich Published: September 20, 2016

The Browns have waived rookie inside linebacker Scooby Wright, a person familiar with the move confirmed Tuesday.

Wright, a seventh-round draft pick from the University of Arizona, has been inactive in each of the first two games this season.

He'll likely return to the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Browns are expected to announce the move and other transactions Tuesday afternoon. They signed veteran quarterback Charlie Whitehurst on Monday night. Then they signed center Austin Reiter off Washington's practice squad Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes