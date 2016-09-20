Browns waive rookie inside linebacker Scooby Wright

The Browns have waived rookie inside linebacker Scooby Wright, a person familiar with the move confirmed Tuesday.

Wright, a seventh-round draft pick from the University of Arizona, has been inactive in each of the first two games this season.

He'll likely return to the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Browns are expected to announce the move and other transactions Tuesday afternoon. They signed veteran quarterback Charlie Whitehurst on Monday night. Then they signed center Austin Reiter off Washington's practice squad Tuesday morning.