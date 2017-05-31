Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman may remain idle until training camp, coach Hue Jackson says

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman may sit out the rest of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp June 13-15 because of an undisclosed injury he suffered during practice last week, coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday.

Coleman suffered the injury May 24 when he caught a pass from quarterback Brock Osweiler during a seven-on-seven drill and awkwardly fell with cornerback Jason McCourty applying tight coverage along the sideline.

Jackson downplayed the injury last week, but Coleman hasn't practiced since.

"Right now, I’m going to keep him out for a little while, and that was a tough spill for him, a little tougher than I thought, but he’s making his way through," Jackson said. "You know Corey. He wants to be back out there right now, but I just think now is the time if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure they take care of him so that we get him back for training camp. But we’ll see how it all unfolds here at the end."

Asked to clarify whether Coleman will be idle until training camp begins in late July, Jackson said, "I don’t know that he won’t. I don’t know that he will. Once I go in and talk to the doctor and see exactly where he is, I’ll know more."

Jackson said Coleman didn't break a bone when he fell.

"[He fell on] a little bit of the ball, ground, all of it, and also a player on top of you," Jackson said. "If you go back and look at it, it was a little bit of everything, so this time of year I’m going to be cautious with our guys. I’m not going to stick him back out there until I know for sure that we’re 100 percent ready to go because I think that’s important right now.

"I don’t think it’s sticking a guy out there if there is something that may be a little minor wrong with him so that all of a sudden it becomes something major and we get to training camp and we don’t have him. So we’re going to play the cautious side of this and go from there."

It's a disappointing way for Coleman to begin spring practices, especially because Jackson said in March he challenged the 15th overall pick in last year's draft to become the team's lead receiver in the aftermath of Terrelle Pryor fleeing for Washington in free agency.

"Nobody wants to lose a good player in a practice at anytime," Jackson said. "But I know those things happen, and if I wanted to push him through it, I could, but I think what’s most important is that we get him back. I think he’s demonstrated the ability that we’re looking for.

"Obviously, he’s got to do it in a game. There’s no games right now, and the most important thing for the whole football team is health, is making sure that we can get everybody back to when it really starts to count ready to play. He’s done a good job. He’s improved. I stand behind my statement that I made earlier that he’s got to be the guy to do it for us. That’s what we drafted him for, and I’m sure he’ll do that."