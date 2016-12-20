Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor practicing Tuesday with injured finger

Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is practicing Tuesday despite an injured finger he suffered Sunday in the second half of a 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Pryor caught every pass thrown to him in the 30-minute portion of practice open to media. He looked at the middle finger on his right hand and wiggled it while standing in line for drills.

On Monday, coach Hue Jackson said Pryor's pain tolerance would determine whether he'll play Sunday when the Browns (0-14) face the San Diego Chargers (5-9) in the home finale at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Pryor hopes to push through the pain and play in the final two games of the season, even though a torn ligament in the finger is expected to require surgery in the offseason.

Pryor leads the Browns with 67 catches for 877 yards and four touchdowns, but his production has dipped in the past two games.

He had just one catch for 3 yards on three targets Dec. 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, then four catches for 19 yards on eight targets against the Bills. He dropped two passes against the Bills, according to ProFootballFocus.com.

Pryor is expected to speak to reporters after Tuesday's practice.