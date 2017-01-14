Browns will likely turn to veteran coach Bob Wylie in hopes of finding magic on their O-line

The Browns could use some of Bob Wylie's magic on their offensive line.

Not only is Wylie a veteran coach, but he's also an amateur magician known for entertaining his players with tricks and illusions.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reported late Friday night that Wylie is the new Browns O-line coach.

On Saturday morning, a person familiar with the situation said Wylie is in the mix for the job and will likely be added to the staff.

Wylie worked under Browns coach Hue Jackson as the offensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and helped them tie for fourth in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed with 25. Only five teams surrendered more sacks than the Raiders the previous season when they gave up 44.

The Browns would be pleased with a similar turnaround. Jackson fired offensive line coach Hal Hunter on Tuesday after the Browns yielded 66 sacks during the 2016 season, 17 more than any other NFL team.

Wylie, 65, has coached for six colleges, seven NFL franchises and two Canadian Football League teams. He has been the offensive line coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the past three seasons. He held the same role in Winnipeg from 2007-08.

But perhaps Wylie's talents away from football are even more interesting than his coaching career. He began learning magic more than 25 years ago as a way to amuse children he visited weekly in hospitals. He told the Winnipeg Free Press he has since appeared on stage with David Copperfield twice. He's also an amateur drummer and a former fighter pilot.

Of course, Jackson is more interested in Wylie's vast experience as an offensive line coach. When Jackson hired him to lead the O-line of the Raiders in 2011, he called Wylie "a spectacular teacher, motivator and drill sergeant."

Below are videos of Wylie from a news conference with the Raiders in 2011 and an interview with the Winnipeg Free Press in 2016.