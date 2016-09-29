Browns WR Josh Gordon will step away from comeback attempt, enter inpatient rehab

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Josh Gordon’s career with Browns likely done after he steps away from comeback attempt to enter inpatient rehab

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon's comeback attempt has come to a screeching halt because he'll enter an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Gordon had been scheduled to return from suspension next week. He was slated to begin practicing Monday and play for the first time this season Oct. 9 against the New England Patriots.

But Gordon announced Thursday he's stepping away from pursuing a return to football.

"After careful thought and deep consideration I’ve decided that I need to step away from pursuing my return to the Browns and my football career to enter an in-patient rehabilitation facility," Gordon, an All-Pro selection in 2013, said in a prepared statement released by the Browns. "This is the right decision for me and one that I hope will enable me to gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person. I appreciate the support of the NFL, NFLPA, the Browns, my teammates, my agent and the community through this extremely challenging process."

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown offered support in a prepared statement of his own.

"We support Josh in taking this step to seek additional help and treatment," Brown said. "His singular focus must be on his own health. We want nothing more than for Josh to be successful personally and professionally and will not comment on his status with the organization at this time."