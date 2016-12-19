Browns WR Terrelle Pryor suffers sprained finger in loss to Bills

Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor suffered a sprained finger Sunday in a 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Monday.

NFL Network first reported the injury and added Pryor will undergo an MRI to determine whether there is ligament damage.

Pryor had just four catches for 19 yards on eight targets and dropped one pass. He had only one catch for 3 yards on three targets last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His production has dropped considerably in the past two games with quarterback Robert Griffin III back from a fractured left shoulder.

"I don’t think it’s just him and Robert,” coach Hue Jackson said Sunday. "Terrelle has a reputation now. People know who you are and are trying to take you out of the game, and we’re trying to get it to him. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go where it should or protection doesn’t hold up. It’s a variety of different things. It’s not that we’re not trying to get him the ball. We’re trying to."

Pryor leads the Browns with 67 catches for 877 yards and four touchdowns. His reception total is tied for the sixth-most by a Browns wide receiver in a season.

Pryor's status for Saturday's home finale against the San Diego Chargers is unknown. Jackson is scheduled to address the media in a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Monday.