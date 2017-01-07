Clemson QB Deshaun Watson would be coached by Browns this month if he accepts Senior Bowl invite

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson would be coached by Hue Jackson and the Browns later this month if he accepts an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Watson, one of the top-rated QBs in April's draft, would practice with the Browns' staff for three days in Mobile, Ala., leading up to the exhibition game Jan. 28.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage made the revelation about Watson, a junior in terms of NCAA eligibility who has graduated from Clemson with a communications degree, during a radio interview Friday on WKNR (850-AM).

"Deshaun Watson is a graduate from Clemson," said Savage, a former Browns general manager. "He along with three other Clemson Tigers are underclassmen, but they've graduated, so they're eligible. The invite is on the table. We will find out probably next week whether he elects to play or not. But if he does play, he'll be on the South, and of course, the Cleveland Browns have the South team."

This obviously could be an important development for the Browns, who own the first, 12th and 33rd overall picks in April's draft and lack a bona fide franchise quarterback.

Clemson will play Alabama on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Watson told reporters Saturday at media day he's focused on the national championship game and will decide afterward whether he'll play in the Senior Bowl.

"It's special. It's an honor," Watson said of the invitation, according to NFL.com. "It's a great opportunity for me and the family."

NFLDraftScout.com analyst Dane Brugler reported Watson showed interest in attending the Senior Bowl earlier this season and Clemson worked closely with the event's organizers and the NFL to receive clearance.

During Savage's radio interview, he also said North Carolina junior quarterback Mitch Trubisky would not be eligible for the Senior Bowl if he declares for the draft because the Mentor native didn't graduate by December.