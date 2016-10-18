All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns place safety Jordan Poyer on injured reserve, add Ed Reynolds to active roster

By Ohio.com Published: October 18, 2016

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Jordan Poyer on injured reserve on Tuesday. To fill the roster spot, they moved defensive back Ed Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster.

 

Poyer suffered a lacerated kidney on Sunday after being hit with blind-side block against the Tennessee Titans. 

The Browns drafted Poyer in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Poyer has started every game of the season for the Browns and has 39 total tackles.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes