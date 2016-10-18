Cleveland Browns place safety Jordan Poyer on injured reserve, add Ed Reynolds to active roster

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Jordan Poyer on injured reserve on Tuesday. To fill the roster spot, they moved defensive back Ed Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster.

#Browns elevate DB Ed Reynolds to active roster; place DB Jordan Poyer on injured reserve



Details » https://t.co/L1k5D3okGI pic.twitter.com/7Hp2gSppBu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2016

Poyer suffered a lacerated kidney on Sunday after being hit with blind-side block against the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns drafted Poyer in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Poyer has started every game of the season for the Browns and has 39 total tackles.