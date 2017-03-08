Cloverleaf High School graduate Kyle Juszczyk drawing interest from several teams, including Browns

Several NFL teams had strong interest in signing Baltimore Ravens impending unrestricted free-agent fullback and Cloverleaf High School graduate Kyle Juszczyk, a league source said Wednesday.

Juszczyk's hometown Browns were among the suitors, but he plans to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported. His deal with the 49ers will be for four years and worth $21 million, according to NFL Network.

The free-agency negotiating period opened at noon Tuesday, but player contracts cannot be executed with new teams until free agency begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine the team had been negotiating with Juszczyk, otherwise known as "Juice," and its other top soon-to-be free agents in an effort to keep them.

A Pro Bowl selection last season, Juszczyk has excelled for the Ravens as a pass-catching fullback and shown an ability to become a versatile weapon. He played tight end, H-back and slot receiver at Harvard University.

"He's been extremely valuable," Harbaugh said in December via the Baltimore Sun. "He plays the fullback position, but he also is a very multiple type of player. You can give him the ball, he's great in pass protection, he can line up outside and run routes as an outside receiver. And not to minimize, but he's one of our best special teams players. He's just a core special teams player. He's excellent at that. So I think his value is very high."

Juszczyk, 25, compiled 97 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns the past three seasons with the Ravens. As a rookie fourth-round draft pick in 2013, Juszczyk played exclusively on special teams. He ascended to the Ravens' No. 1 fullback in 2014.

Last season, Juszczyk had 37 catches for 266 yards to go along with five carries for 22 yards (4.4 average) and a touchdown. In 2015, Juszczyk had career highs in catches (41), receiving yards (321) and touchdown receptions (four).

The Browns should appreciate Juszczyk's talents because he has been a thorn in their side. He's won six of his eight games against them and tallied 11 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion.