Cornerback Joe Haden one of eight Browns starters who'll sit out vs. Titans

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden will miss his second game of the season with a groin injury when the Browns (0-5) face the Tennessee Titans (2-3) beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The Browns have been decimated by injuries. Including Haden, 15 key contributors have missed or will miss multiple games this season. Eight starters will be sidelined against the Titans.

Haden suffered his most recent groin injury in Thursday’s practice and entered this weekend listed as questionable to play the Titans. A separate groin injury suffered in practice forced Haden to sit out Sept. 25 against the Miami Dolphins.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun will start in Haden's spot opposite Jamar Taylor.

Cornerback Tramon Williams is expected to serve as the No. 3 cornerback and cover the slot in the nickel package. Williams will be active after sitting out two games with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. He entered the weekend listed as questionable.

Tight end Gary Barnidge will start despite being listed as questionable with forearm and hip injuries.

Defensive lineman Xavier Cooper will be inactive with a shoulder injury he suffered last week in a 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots. He was questionable.

The other Browns players who'll be inactive are quarterback Josh McCown (fractured left collarbone), wide receiver Corey Coleman (broken right hand), tight ends Randall Telfer (right high-ankle sprain) and Seth DeValve (left knee) and fullback Dan Vitale.

The Browns announced their previously reported changes on the offensive line. Cameron Erving will start at center after missing three games with a bruised lung. John Greco will move from center back to his usual spot at right guard. Alvin Bailey will start at left guard in place of Joel Bitonio, who's on injured reserve with a mid-foot injury suffered against the Patriots.

Here are the eight Browns starters who'll sit out Sunday: quarterback Robert Griffin III (fractured left shoulder), kicker Patrick Murray (knee), defensive end Desmond Bryant (pectoral), Haden, Cooper, McCown, Coleman and Bitonio.

The following Titans players will be inactive: cornerback Cody Riggs (hamstring), safety Curtis Riley, outside linebacker Aaron Wallace, guard Sebastian Tretola, wide receiver Harry Douglas, tight end Jace Amaro and nose tackle Al Woods (calf).