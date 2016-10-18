Doctors don't believe Browns QB Robert Griffin III needs surgery on fractured left shoulder

Doctors don't believe Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III needs surgery on the fractured caracoid bone in his left shoulder, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Tuesday.

Griffin's shoulder is re-evaluated on a weekly basis, but at this point, the expectation is surgery won't be required.

Griffin suffered the injury Sept. 11 in the regular-season opener and is on injured reserve.

No surgery would increase the chances of Griffin returning this season, but a comeback in 2016 is still far from a sure thing and would depend on how the shoulder heals. When Griffin was hurt five weeks ago, the team expected him to need at least 8-12 weeks to recover.

By rule, each NFL team can designate one player on IR for return per season, but the player must miss eight games before playing again. So under the IR rule, Griffin wouldn't be eligible to play until Nov. 10 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Still, his shoulder may not heal in time for him to play at all this season.

Regardless of when he'll be able to play again, no surgery would be good news.

"Robert Griffin III, his status is unchanged," Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday.

ESPN first reported Griffin isn't expected to require surgery, adding a source close to the QB said he plans to be extremely patient with his return and hasn't placed a timeline on when it'll happen.

After Griffin was hurt, quarterback Josh McCown suffered a fractured left collarbone in the next game on Sept. 18. He returned to practice last week, but Jackson said Monday McCown has not been cleared to play in a game yet and probably won't be this week.

In the meantime, rookie quarterback Cody Kessler has performed well in four consecutive starts and will lead the Browns (0-6) Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4).