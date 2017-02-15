Draft analyst Mike Mayock says Myles Garrett isn't only defender Browns should consider at No. 1

NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock isn't among the many analysts who are convinced the Browns should approach the No. overall 1 pick thinking Myles Garrett or bust.

Mayock said Tuesday night on NFL Total Access the Browns should not only consider Garrett, the defensive end from Texas A&M, but also Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen when deciding whom they'll select first on April 27.

"If I’m Cleveland sitting at one – remember last year they traded down several times, they amassed a bunch of picks which is great. But this year I think you want to sit at one and get a difference maker," Mayock said. "It’s a tremendous defensive draft.

"I don’t think there is a quarterback worthy of No. 1, so I would be looking at two guys: either Jonathan Allen, the defensive tackle from Alabama, or the big defensive end Myles Garrett from Texas A&M. I think Garrett affects the game on the outside. I think Allen affects the game on the inside. It’s a pass-first league, and I think the Browns in that new Gregg Williams scheme, that four-man front, one of those two guys would fit beautifully."

Of course, the Browns need a quarterback more than anything, but they could address the position before the draft by trading for New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo or signing Buffalo Bills starter Tyrod Taylor, provided he hits the open market with a massive payday due March 12.

Earlier this month, Mayock told the College Draft Podcast he "would be scared to death" to draft a quarterback in the top 10 this year. He has ranked the quarterbacks in the draft in the following order for his top five: Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and California's Davis Webb.

"[Kizer] was replaced in two games in the fourth quarter by head coach Brian Kelly," Mayock said Tuesday on NFL Network. "The reality for me is I don’t think this is a great quarterback class as far as anybody going in the top 10 or anybody even playing particularly early. Having said that, I think three or four of them could go in the first round and the reason I have Kizer No. 1 is I think he has the highest ceiling of any of these quarterbacks. What he lacks is experience.

"As far as Deshaun Watson is concerned, I love the way the kid plays. He played his best on the biggest stages against the best defenses. But he has to kind of convert more to a pocket quarterback and that takes time. Trubisky is a one-year starter. I have several questions about him. I think the wildcard is this Patrick Mahomes. He’s a gunslinger. He has significant talent and out of everybody I’ve watched so far in this draft, he’s probably the most fun guy to watch on tape. He’s really intriguing."