Draft analyst Mike Mayock says Myles Garrett isn't only defender Browns should consider at No. 1

NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock isn't among the many analysts who are convinced the Browns should approach the No. overall 1 pick thinking Myles Garrett or bust.

Mayock said Tuesday night on NFL Total Access the Browns should not only consider Garrett, the defensive end from Texas A&M, but also Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen when deciding whom they'll select first on April 27.

"If I’m Cleveland sitting at one – remember last year they traded down several times, they amassed a bunch of picks which is great. But this year I think you want to sit at one and get a difference maker," Mayock said. "It’s a tremendous defensive draft.

"I don’t think there is a quarterback worthy of No. 1, so I would be looking at two guys: either Jonathan Allen, the defensive tackle from Alabama, or the big defensive end Myles Garrett from Texas A&M. I think Garrett affects the game on the outside. I think Allen affects the game on the inside. It’s a pass-first league, and I think the Browns in that new Gregg Williams scheme, that four-man front, one of those two guys would fit beautifully."

But would Garrett embrace playing for the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, and completely buy into coach Hue Jackson's program?

In December, Garrett begged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a video produced by ESPN to trade with the Browns so the Arlington, Texas, native could play for his hometown team. Later that month when it was still uncertain whether the Browns or San Francisco 49ers would have the No. 1 overall pick, Garrett told the Houston Chronicle "I'd like not to go anywhere cold."

The comments created a stir among some Browns fans, but Garrett has backtracked from them.

And on Wednesday night, Garrett told SiriusXM NFL Radio he would love to play for the Browns.

"I don’t mind where I play at all," Garrett said during the radio interview. "I just want to go No. 1 and be the best player in the draft and the best in the league for years to come. It doesn’t matter who I'm with.

"I'd love to play for the Browns. I'd love to play for anybody who picks me No. 1. But my goal is just to go No. 1 and have a successful career."

Of course, the Browns need a quarterback more than anything, but they could address the position before the draft by trading for New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo or signing Buffalo Bills starter Tyrod Taylor, provided he hits the open market with a massive payday due March 12. The period for trades and free agency will open at 4 p.m. March 9.

But what if the Patriots aren't willing to trade Garoppolo? Sports Illustrated's Peter King, ESPN's Ed Werder and former Browns coach Eric Mangini have publicly stated in recent days they don't expect Patriots coach Bill Belichick to ship Garoppolo away this offseason.

Should Garoppolo prove to be unavailable, Taylor would make even more sense as a target of the Browns as long as he hits the open market. New Browns quarterbacks coach David Lee spent the past two seasons guiding Taylor in Buffalo and is a big fan of the dual-threat quarterback. Taylor's mobility would also allow Jackson, who calls the offense's plays, to get creative with the zone-read attack he likes to employ.

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III can run, too, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy. After Griffin missed 11 games this past season with a broken left shoulder, it would more surprising if the Browns kept him than if they cut him. He's due a roster bonus of $750,000 on March 11.

Then there are the quarterbacks in the draft. Earlier this month, Mayock told the College Draft Podcast he "would be scared to death" to pick a quarterback in the top 10 this year.

Here are Mayock's rankings for the top-five quarterbacks in the draft: Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and California's Davis Webb.

"[Kizer] was replaced in two games in the fourth quarter by head coach Brian Kelly," Mayock said Tuesday on NFL Network. "The reality for me is I don’t think this is a great quarterback class as far as anybody going in the top 10 or anybody even playing particularly early. Having said that, I think three or four of them could go in the first round and the reason I have Kizer No. 1 is I think he has the highest ceiling of any of these quarterbacks. What he lacks is experience.

"As far as Deshaun Watson is concerned, I love the way the kid plays. He played his best on the biggest stages against the best defenses. But he has to kind of convert more to a pocket quarterback and that takes time. Trubisky is a one-year starter. I have several questions about him. I think the wildcard is this Patrick Mahomes. He’s a gunslinger. He has significant talent and out of everybody I’ve watched so far in this draft, he’s probably the most fun guy to watch on tape. He’s really intriguing."