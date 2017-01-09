All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Ex-Browns coach Mike Pettine interviews with Washington for defensive coordinator gig

By Nate Ulrich Published: January 9, 2017

Former Browns coach Mike Pettine interviewed with Washington for its opening at defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

Pettine went 10-22 as coach of the Browns from 2014-15. He guided the Browns to a record of 7-4 in 2014, but they lost their final five games and then went 3-13 during the 2015 season, which ended with owner Jimmy Haslam firing Pettine and General Manager Ray Farmer.

Pettine, 50, took the 2016 season off to recharge after his stint with the Browns.

He spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets and one season in the same role for the Buffalo Bills before being hired by the Browns.

Washington fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry last week.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes