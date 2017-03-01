Exec Sashi Brown not taking Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson joking at Browns' expense 'too seriously'

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown doesn't sound like a man who's holding grudges against Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for joking at Cleveland's expense.

Garrett has said he doesn’t want to play in a cold-weather city, and in a video shot by ESPN, the Arlington, Texas, native begged the Dallas Cowboys to trade with the Browns so he could play for his hometown team. Watson also joked during an awards ceremony last week that the Cowboys should trade with the Browns for him and poked fun at their quarterback situation by declaring "they need two."

Brown was asked Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine whether the comments would affect his decisions about whether to draft Garrett and Watson.

"I don't think you can take some of this stuff too serious," Brown said. "We're realistic about where we are as a brand and a roster. More importantly, I think these are young men who are eager to play in the NFL. They want to go different places, perhaps, but I think more importantly for them, you just can't take it too seriously. Obviously, it's been well documented and explained.

"Some of the representatives of the players called to explain some of the comments, and I explained to those guys at the time we don't take it too serious. You look forward to having an opportunity to meet them. They're both high character young men. Move forward, manger yourself with class and go from there. I think there's some lessons all around to be learned."