Free-agent Terrelle Pryor leaves visit with Washington without deal, according to report

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Terrelle Pryor leaves Browns to sign one-year contract with Washington

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor met with Washington for dinner Thursday night but left without a deal, the Washington Post reported Friday morning.

Pryor will continue to keep his options available in the open market, according to the report.

The Browns haven’t ruled out re-signing Pryor, but they also think it’s unlikely he’ll return to them.

On Thursday, they signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt to a four-year deal worth $32.5 million, including $17 million guaranteed.