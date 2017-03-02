Highlights and videos from Browns coach Hue Jackson's media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

Browns coach Hue Jackson spoke Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Below are some highlights and videos.

#Browns coach Hue Jackson said next two months are very critical, opportunity to impact our team — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns coach Hue Jackson reiterates arm talent, ability to process football, lead organization most important qualities for QBs — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns coach Hue Jackson said team will be hands on with QB prospects at pro days like it was last year — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns coach Hue Jackson on RG3's future: "We're going to keep working with him until we don't. .. We've got to continue to get him better" — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns coach Hue Jackson said it's good Mitch Trubisky measured over 6-2 today. Hue said he considers 6-2 threshold for ideal QB height. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said there's potential to enter next season with RG3, Kessler, Hogan, but we're doing everything we can to improve QB — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on free agency: we won't do anything way over the top, important we do it very smartly but also very aggressively. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said it's important to re-sign Terrelle Pryor, working thru it, hopefully we can get that done soon — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said it's too soon to know if any of the QBs in this year's draft could start right away in NFL — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said majority of successful QBs have been 6-2 or a little taller and that's what he likes in a QB — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on right tackle: need to improve it, we have some candidates who'll compete, maybe find someone in free agency, draft — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said coaches, personnel staff collaborated to rank draft QBs, but no final order because it's way early — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said Mitch Trubisky's 13 starts small sample size, but not concerned about that as long as guy can do what we want — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on Deshaun Watson's playoff performance: All that's important, had great college career, very talented player — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett asking #Cowboys to trade for him: Not concerned. Think it was all in fun. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said team will absolutely interview Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Pat Mahomes at #NFLCombine — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on pressure Trubisky would face playing in hometown: Those things important, some play better at home, some don't — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on DeShone Kizer going 4-8: We'll dig into that and understand why. He's very talented, so would like to know why — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said it's a little too early to say CLE will draft Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett at No. 1, obviously tremendous player — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said it's premature to discuss suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon's future because he's not reisinstated yet — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on Terrelle Pryor: Hopefully he'll make the right decision and stay here with us — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he's even more comfortable with Crowell & Duke than last year when team didn't draft RB, but nothing just set — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017

#Browns HC Hue Jackson on new QB coach David Lee's ties to Tyrod Taylor: People will put those connections together, but hire not about that — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 2, 2017