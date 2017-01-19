All CATEGORIES
Cleveland Browns

Highlights from Browns DC Gregg Williams' introductory news conference

By Nate Ulrich Published: January 19, 2017

Click the links for updated stories: 1. New Browns DC Gregg Williams vows to instill attitude in players: "I will not compromise on their effort and their toughness" 2. Browns notebook: Gregg Williams is eager to vie with his new boss in practice: "Talk is cheap, Hue. Let’s go"

The Browns held an introductory news conference for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams Thursday afternoon at team headquarters.

Below are some highlights.

