Highlights from Browns DC Gregg Williams' introductory news conference

The Browns held an introductory news conference for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams Thursday afternoon at team headquarters.

Below are some highlights.

#Browns DC Gregg Williams is at the podium — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said No. 1 reason he's here is respect for HC Hue Jackson, never worked with him before, but has competed with him — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams mentions how he interviewed for HC job in Cleveland in 2001, but ended up going to Buffalo — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he believes in having as many voices in organization as possible passing on one message — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said I'm about staying in my lane, doing what I can to help Hue on D, but also want to mentor some people — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he loves mentoring young men, coaching, happiest when he's in between white lines — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he's a competition-aholic, we need to stir emotions here, be more competitive — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said Chris Tabor is one of better special teams coaches in league, will be exciting to work together — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said got to hit ground running, great we're getting chance to coach Sr Bowl, Hue and I to get feel for each other — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said college players must re-prove themselves at next level, all players must prove themselves every day — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he doesn't have a problem getting people to listen to him — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he's been hit with batteries, dog biscuits, dog bones by fans in Dawg Pound, can't wait to be on their side — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said you have home-field advantage when your D is dominant, home crowds allow O to operate, want them loud for D — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said we're not here to talk about how I'm different since bountygate suspension, use quotes about it you can find — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said players will have say in some of things we do, I'm not going to box them into a certain D, way they must play — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he will box players into their effort and toughness — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he'll accentuate strengths of players and hide their weaknesses, doesn't want players to have to overthink — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said if the ball goes over our head in a hurry, I don't care who's coaching or playing, they don't get to do it — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said Hue and I made staff changes together, Hue interviewed guys I brought in here and made decisions — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said his scheme isn't 4-3 based, it's "Cleveland based." — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said we'll play 4-3 and 3-4 in same game and use several other alignments, has 42 packages of defense — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams on bringing attitude to team: if you can't affect change, you don't belong at this level — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said mental toughness more important to physical toughness — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said some members of media slumping in their chairs, said they wouldn't slump in his meeting room — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said everywhere he's been his D has been one of best tackling teams in NFL b/c we tackle every day — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams keeps preaching "find ball, see ball, get ball" to describe his philosophy — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he's told Jimmy Haslam and Hue Jackson he can't cut players, but he will decide who plays on D — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he has watched 5 or 6 of Cleveland's game from last season but hasn't had chance to fully evaluate players — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said there are several guys on this defensive roster that I wanted to draft — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he doesn't know if he'll like players he's inheriting, doesn't know if they'll like him, but cares about guys — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said this will be his first time coaching in Senior Bowl — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said once he puts his hands on players in Senior Bowl, he won't watch their college film b/c he won't need to — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said several players have stopped by office already to talk to him, several have called him — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he's told players in Cleveland to call players they know in NFL who have played for him in past & get report — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he's had 11 HC slips filled out for him since he left BUF but not going to do it unless it's right situation — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said last year LeBron James signed a jersey for his foundation that raised $25K for kids, can't wait to high-5 him — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said outside of coaching and his children he doesn't do anything else — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said some really good coaches were here last year, we want to blame coaches b/c of gene pool, what's the deal? — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams reiterated he won't compromise on his players' effort and toughness, that's the hard part of them adjusting to me — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said there was enough written about bounty scandal, it's not part of the Dawg Pound — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he can't walk down hallway without Hue Jackson trying to stir him up, talk is cheap Hue, let's go — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017

#Browns DC Gregg Williams said he went back & watched all 16 of Hue Jackson's 2016 postgame news conferences & has even more respect for him — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) January 19, 2017