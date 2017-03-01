Highlights from Browns exec Sashi Brown's media session at NFL Scouting Combine

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown spoke to reporters Wednesday during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Below are some highlights.

#Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown just finished speaking at #NFLCombine. Will tweet some highlights. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said team has meetings set with Terrelle Pryor's agents, wouldn't say whether he'd tag him — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said Terrelle Pryor is a priority to re-sign long term but wouldn't panic if he's not back — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said no final decision made on RG3's future with team — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said we want Terrelle Pryor long term as opposed to one-year option (that's what tag would be), we value him a lot — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown on if he's open to trading No. 1 pick: We have to listen to any opportunities out there. It's not a design of ours — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown on Garrett & Watson asking #Cowboys to trade w/CLE for them: We don't take it too seriously. Lessons to be learned — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown: "Anytime you don't have your starting quarterback, there should always be an urgency is our belief, and there is." — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017

#Browns exec Sashi Brown said "there are a number of talented guys that will be in consideration for us at the No. 1 pick." — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 1, 2017