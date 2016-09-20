How much confidence do the Browns actually have in Cody Kessler? (podcast)

Robert Griffin III, out. Josh McCown, out. Heading into just Week 3 of the regular season, the Cleveland Browns are already down to their third-string quarterback with rookie Cody Kessler set to start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

But how much confidence does the team actually have in the third-round pick from Southern California? On this week's Ohio.com and Akron Beacon Journal podcast, beat writer Nate Ulrich explains what the team thinks of Kessler and what should be expected.

We also go through some of the other injuries that have happened, and how the team will adjust to them. Also on this week's show by taking a closer look at the Dolphins game, and Nate says what we should expect on Sunday.

(Note: This podcast was recorded before the Browns released veteran defensive lineman John Hughes)