Local writers select Joe Thomas as Browns' player of year, Chris Kirksey as 'Good Guy Award' winner

The local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America voted 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas the Browns' player of the year and inside linebacker Chris Kirksey the Dino Lucarelli "Good Guy Award" winner.

Thomas is the only player in team history to receive the honor more than once and the only lineman to win the award since its inception in 2001. He was selected player of the year in 2014, too.

Earlier this month, Thomas became the fifth player in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first 10 seasons. He also set the franchise record for Pro Bowl nods, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Lou Groza, both of whom were chosen nine times. Thomas has started all 159 games in his career and hasn’t missed an offensive snap (9,857 consecutive) since being drafted by the Browns third overall pick in 2007.

The "Good Guy Award" is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way he carries himself in the community and with his teammates.

Kirksey also ranks fourth in the NFL this season with a career-high 136 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed. He has started all 15 games.