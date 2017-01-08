Marla Ridenour: Browns' Hue Jackson corrects mistake with hiring of Gregg Williams

1. As much as I have harped on lack of continuity as the Browns’ biggest issue since 1999, I have no problem with coach Hue Jackson replacing defensive coordinator Ray Horton with Gregg Williams.

2. While the organization hasn’t gone without a head coaching or coordinator change since the 2009 season ended, weak staff hires have been a continuing issue since the franchise’s rebirth.

3. Former Browns coach Bill Belichick set the standard with a staff that in 1993 included Nick Saban (now at Alabama), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), John Mitchell (Steelers) and Scott O’Brien (retired from Patriots). Since then, there have been too many old friends and too few teachers of the game. Of Jackson’s assistants in 2016, senior offensive assistant/receivers coach Al Saunders was the standout and yet even under him four draft picks at that position showed little improvement as rookies.

4. The elephant in the room is the one-year suspension Williams served in 2012 for his role in the Saints’ bounty scandal. Jackson vowed during a conference call Sunday that “we will not be having a Bountygate situation in Cleveland” and noted that’s behind Williams. “He has already paid the price for that,” Jackson said.

5. Let’s hope that doesn’t eventually rank up there with Jackson’s“Trust me on this one” after the Browns drafted quarterback Cody Kessler.

6. Williams’ addition bothers me far less than Jackson inviting former Baylor coach Art Briles to practice to serve as a guest coach for a few days in October. Briles was embroiled in a sexual assault scandal involving his players and more horrifying details were revealed by the Wall Street Journal after Briles left Berea. According to the WSJ report, 17 women reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players, including four gang rapes, since 2011 and Briles had covered up at least one incident.

7. While hiring Williams and bringing in Briles contradicts Jackson’s emphasis on players’ character, I don’t see Bountygate in the same light as the alleged crimes at Baylor. I’m convinced bounties existed in the league and the Saints were merely the team that got caught. It’s just as hypocritical for the league to continue to put video highlights of big hits on its web site while penalizing the Saints for encouraging them. I can’t believe that Williams, as he continues to resuscitate his career, would run the risk of recreating what went on in New Orleans while surely still under league scrutiny.

8. Any fan who watched the Browns’ 31st-ranked defense in 2016 has to yearn for the “very aggressive, attacking” style Jackson said Williams will bring. The Browns need to play on the edge. Coaches need to bring out the nasty, ferocious side of their defenders, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers showing no signs of relinquishing their dominance in the AFC North.

9. Fans also have to long for an assistant who will mold his scheme to the players’ strengths, rather than try to force a fit into a preexisting system.

10. I like Horton personally. He always remembered me covering the Bengals from 1996-98 (two of those seasons he served as Cincinnati’s defensive backs coach) after the Browns’ move. He played DB for the Bengals when I occasionally covered them while working in Dayton from 1981-90. But as a defensive coordinator, his unit hasn’t achieved the same success as the Arizona Cardinals did during his first time in that role in 2011-12. Since then, he’s been with the Browns, Titans and Browns again. This should have been his last chance in charge of that side of the ball.

11. As Jackson continues to ponder more staff changes, the pressure is on him to find the right assistants in the interests of self-preservation. After a 1-15 season, he’s shown little to convince me he can be the Browns’ answer for a decade or more. He has yet to prove he deserves his “quarterback whisperer” reputation. If he had input on the Browns’ 2016 draft picks, his talent evaluation must also be questioned, especially in the selections on offense. It bothers me that he continually puts the emphasis on himself. On Sunday, he maddeningly referred to himself in the third person.

12. “Trust me, I have looked at myself, too. Hue Jackson has to get better as well as anybody has to get better,” he said. “I don’t run from that. I am not taking it off my head. I get how all of this works. I have been through these things before, and I know what we have to get done. I can see it. I just have to go make it happen.”

13. But I believe Jackson when he said the removal of Horton was motivated by his efforts to foster the right environment to create a championship team. Horton wasn’t a scapegoat, he was a bad hire, just as former general manager Mike Lombardi was a bad hire. For Jackson to survive and the Browns to win, Jackson may need a couple more seasons to put the right men in place around him. I’m willing to give him that.

